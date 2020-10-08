Police identify victim from deadly motorcycle crash in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday afternoon in south Springfield.

Police have identified Brian Hick, 36, of Springfield, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified.

Officers responded to the crash shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday on South Kansas Expressway near the Federal Medical Center.

Investigators the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Kansas Expressway and driving recklessly. The motorcyclist hit the median. The crash threw him off the bike.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. The driver was wearing a helmet. Police have not identified the driver.

Police say speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. Springfield police say this is the city’s 18th fatal motor vehicle crash and the 20th crash-related death of 2020.

