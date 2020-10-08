Police investigate stabbing in Springfield; man sent to hospital with injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a stabbing Thursday evening in the city’s northside.

Investigators say one man was sent to the hospital with injuries after being stabbed in the neck and torso. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Officers responded to the Kum & Go at National and Division around 6 p.m.

Police say a man walked into the gas station to say he was stabbed, but the stabbing did not happen at that location.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

