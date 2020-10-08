Advertisement

School of the Osage working to equip buses with WiFi for students

By Andrew Havranek
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - This school year has been quite different than normal for students, parents, and teachers.

“What we found here in education, especially since March, is technology is the glue that holds all of this together," said Eric Martin, Director of Technology and Innovation with the School of the Osage.

The School of the Osage uses Mondays as a virtual learning day, with students physically in class Tuesday through Friday.

But, not everyone has access to the internet.

“So we have a very rural district, and so one of our challenges is finding ways to get them connected," Martin added.

Right now, there are four buses, ones where students have the longest rides to and from school, that have WiFi capabilities.

“The student, no matter what age, can really focus, and they really could do their homework on the school bus," said transportation director, Tony Hatfield.

Those buses have the same filters and blocks used on the internet service inside the school building.

”These buses have signal through whatever carrier is going to be best within our district, and this can support up to about 50 students on the bus with simultaneous connection," Martin noted.

The hope is to get WiFi on 30 more buses. At roughly $1,000 per bus, that’s $30,000 up front, and then monthly payments for the service.

The school is trying to pay for this project through the CARES Act. The school has received one grant for $30,000, and was just notified on Thursday.

“To have an opportunity to do that is a win-win for parents, the community, and even the driver," Hatfield said.

School of the Osage hopes to have more of its buses equipped with WiFi sometime next semester.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mail-in ballots arrive to Greene County

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

School of the Osage working to equip buses with WiFi for students

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Stone County nursing facilities and retirement village set to close

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Kadee Brosseau reports.

News

Stone County nursing facilities and retirement village set to close

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Kadee Brosseau
The administrator at Tablerock Healthcare Jason Ketcher says the management company, Health Systems or HSI, will not renew its lease with the owners of the buildings.

Latest News

News

Stone County nursing facilities and retirement village set to close

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Kadee Brosseau reports.

Local

25 people sentenced over drug trafficking ring in northwest Arkansas

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Twenty-five individuals convicted in a drug trafficking ring in northwest Arkansas have been convicted.

Local

CoxHealth CEO reports spike in hospitalizations among COVID-19 patients

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Steve Edwards, President and CEO of CoxHealth, reports a spike in hospitalizations among COVID-19 patients.

Local

Police identify victim from deadly motorcycle crash in south Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday afternoon in south Springfield.

Local

West Virginia site chosen over Missouri for high-speed travel facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Virgin Hyperloop One will build a certification center in West Virginia for the high-speed transportation concept.

Sports

Chiefs welcome back Bashaud Breeland from 4-game suspension

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs began the season eagerly awaiting the return of Bashaud Breeland, the veteran cornerback so instrumental in slowing down the San Francisco 49ers and helping Kansas City win its first Super Bowl in 50 years in February.