Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Burrell Behavioral Health focus on mental health impacts of pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is encouraging people in the community to open up about their mental health as the pandemic continues. The health department reports 35 deaths in Greene County this month.

Janet Plemmons is diagnosed with situational bipolar disorder and says she’s been struggling with her mental health during the pandemic.

“It takes quite a bit to be strong and if it wasn’t for my faith, I don’t know if I would’ve been able to fight through this," Plemmons says.

Plemmons runs a support group at the National Alliance on Mental Illness and says many people she talks to feel hopeless.

“If you feel like there’s no hope, then what do you have to live for," Plemmons says.

Burrell Behavioral Health’s president and CEO, C.J. Davis, says that over the last 90 days, one in 11 people reported thoughts of wanting to end their lives.

“We should really be shifting to what’s truly going on with you," Davis says. "Tell me what’s going on with you or tell me how you’re feeling right now and I think that subtle shift in terms of our engagement interpersonally, makes a dramatic difference for somebody to truly open up and tell you what’s going on with them.”

Davis says the suicide rate in Greene County is higher than Missouri’s rate. Missouri’s rate is above the national average. He says the mental health curve of a pandemic can for last one to three years. It’s estimated between 75,000 and 150,000 people could die from overdose or suicide in that time. It’s what Burrell representatives call deaths of despair.

“We have to keep fighting because the only alternative is to give up and it’s not in my DNA to give up," Plemmons says.

With the holidays approaching, people may not be able to see family or friends like they normally would have. Plemmons says people are mourning the loss of things they would have done if it wasn’t for the pandemic.

“We all kind of struggle daily with needing support and friends and family around us," Plemmons says.

Burrell’s crisis line has seen an increase in calls from 50 a month to nearly 300 a month. An additional 25% to 30% of people are accessing services now as well.

The phone number for the 24/7 crisis line is 800-494-7355.

