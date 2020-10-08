Stone County nursing facilities and retirement village set to close

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Tablerock Healthcare in Kimberling City and Ozark Mountain Regional Healthcare in Crane will be closing in December. The closure also includes Tablerock Retirement Village in Kimberling City.

The administrator at Tablerock Healthcare Jason Ketcher says the management company, Health Systems or HSI, will not renew its lease with the owners of the buildings. He says this closure comes as the facilities face many struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a struggle to get people to come in because of the virus. People are scared. The people in here are scared. But, we have done a tremendous job here. Our folks work day and night to make sure these residents know they’re loved and cared for. As we go through this troubling move and eventual closure, we will be there with our residents to ensure that they know they are loved and wanted. We will do everything we can to ensure a safe and peaceful transition,” Ketcher said.

Ketcher says people living in the skilled nursing homes, along with their families, can choose where they’d like to move. HSI manages several other skilled nursing homes in the area including Hollister, Forysth, and Branson. Ketcher says HSI will facilitate the moves for the nursing facility residents. They will also have certain precautions in place due to the pandemic.

“All patients who move to any of our facilities, that Health Systems manage, will go into a 14-day isolation. They will be in a room by themselves, not because they have COVID, but because they will be coming from someplace unknown and the building accepting would want precautions to know that the folks aren’t bringing something in. They will also be COVID tested, so they know 'Hey, we aren’t bringing them in with COVID,” Ketcher said.

About 65 residents live in the skilled nursing facility in Kimberling City. However, HSI also manages about 43 apartments near that facility. Some of those apartments are occupied by employees. About 30 of those apartments are occupied by senior citizens. They were notified on Thursday, October 8 that they will need to move by December 31.

“Those folks there are independent. We will be notifying them, like any landlord would, and maybe giving them a list of options to contact for new housing, but that will be in their hands,” Ketcher said.

Some people who live at the retirement village wish they would have been given more notice and do not know how they will manage to move so quickly without assistance.

“I’m beyond shocked. I’m infuriated. I’m disgusted and I am scared,” Noelle DeAngelis said. “The majority of us, [we are] either disabled, senior citizens, or beyond elderly. Some people put their last penny of savings into a new apartment and now they’re giving us 60 days to get out.”

“I’m still able to get up and walk around. What about the people that can’t get around? They have to move and they don’t have family. All I can say is we are going to stick together and help each other out the best we can,” MaryAnn Williams said. “I just wish they would have handled this differently and given us more time.”

“It’s really thrown a monkey wrench. How can you have Thanksgiving and be thankful when you’re getting kicked out of your apartment?” Kay Sidenstricker said.

Ketcher says employees at Tablerock Healthcare will have the chance to work at other HSI managed properties. He says they’ll be working with families of the residents of Tablerock Healthcare in the coming weeks.

“I live here in Stone County. Stone County is my home. This breaks my heart to have this happen. I consider every person here that lives here and works here my extended family. So, while my heart is breaking, I wish them the absolute best. I give my word that I will do all I can to make sure that they have a safe and easy transition,” Ketcher said.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.