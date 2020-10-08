Advertisement

To report mask ordinance violation in Springfield, call 911

By Joe Hickman
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

It is a highly contentious and often debated topic.

But in Springfield the ordnance requiring the wearing of masks just got extended until January 9th and the city is depending on the public to help with enforcement by reporting cases where businesses or individuals are not following the law.

Originally, the city asked people to call a general number to report complaints but that’s been changed.

Now, even though it’s not an emergency situation, the Springfield Police Department wants you to call 9-1-1.

“I think a lot of people have issues with when exactly are they supposed to call 911 and that isn’t new," said Springfield-Greene Co. 911 Director Kris Inman. "What people do tend to have is almost an awe of 911 and that creates a fear of using it. So what I always tell people is that if you need a police officer, a firefighter or an ambulance to respond, call 911.”

Springfield Police are in charge of investigating those reports of mask ordinance violations so the decision to have the public call 911 allows dispatchers to get out the information to officers quicker than if the calls were taken at the non-emergency number.

“If we get it from the Citizens Resource Center we may get it some time after it happened,” Inman explained. “We could still put in a call for dispatch but at that point it may be an hour or a day later. So the idea is to eliminate any middle man and get those calls to us, get them in the system and get them out as fast as possible.”

Obviously though the mask mandate calls will be lower on the list of police response priorities compared to life threatening situations.

“Injury accidents, assaults in progress, robberies or anything that’s life-threatening or in-progress, those are always going to come first," Inman said. “If you’ve got 40 or 50 calls and you’ve got 10 officers to take those calls you’ve got to prioritize them.”

As for being an extra burden on 911 dispatchers, so far they’ve only taken on-average about three COVID mandate complaints a day. That’s 313 total since July with 97 percent of those about mask violations, two percent about social distancing and one percent related to occupancy issues.

But certainly many people may not feel comfortable about the “tattletale” or “snitch” connotations to calling 911 to complain about mask violators.

“From a 911 perspective we don’t separate call-types from each other," Inman said. "If it’s against the law, if it’s an ordinance that’s being violated, call us. If you see somebody doing 40 mph in a 30 mph zone, call it in. If you see somebody in a store shoplifting, even if it’s a piece of gum, and you feel compelled to do so, call it in. As for the mask mandate I know it’s a very politicized, hot topic and hot button issue. But it’s a city ordinance and if you see someone violating that city ordinance and you feel compelled to call us, by all means do that.”

The Springfield-Greene Co. Health Department says it’s food inspection teams also do their part in enforcement as they check on COVID ordinance-related compliance when they visit restaurants and educate the businesses if there are problems that need to be fixed.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dead grass and dried up watering holes, farmers feeling impacts of extreme drought

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Leah Hill
Drought conditions here in the Ozarks continue to worsen. The region has not had substantial rain since May.

News

ON YOUR SIDE: Tractor scam surfaces on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and eBay

Updated: 20 minutes ago
On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds reports.

National

Doctor: Trump safe for public return on Saturday

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s doctor says he fully anticipates Trump can make a “safe return to public engagements” on Saturday.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clouds hang around but still warm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
A few storms possible Friday

Latest News

Sports

Bowyer to retire and move to Fox NASCAR coverage in 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Bowyer, in his 15th full season, heads into Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway facing elimination from the playoffs.

Local

Police investigate stabbing in Springfield; man sent to hospital with injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Police Department investigates a stabbing Thursday evening in the city’s northside.

On Your Side

ON YOUR SIDE: Tractor scam surfaces on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and eBay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
If you scroll on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or eBay, be aware of this scam involving a tractor.

News

Health leaders, Burrell Behavorial focusing on mental health impacts of pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

Local

Crash causes significant traffic delays along James River Freeway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A crash has caused significant traffic delays in the eastbound direction of James River Freeway.

Coronavirus

Arkansas reports biggest 1-day increase in total virus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the latest increase a “sober reminder” of the virus' threat in the state.