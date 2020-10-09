Advertisement

City of Springfield, Greene County Clerk create PSA to educate public on voting options

(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Springfield and Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller have partnered to produce a public service announcement that outlines voting options ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The PSA comes in an effort “to make sure citizens understand the voting options available to them.” It outlines information for voting in-person, absentee, mail-in and curbside in Greene County.

“We are prepared. We want to make sure that every voter and their vote counts. Regardless of your political party, voting is about making your voice heard and coming together in a peaceful way. We can resolve our differences at the ballot box as we look toward November 3rd,” Schoeller said at the press conference.

The PSA was created following a Sept. 22 press conference at the Greene County Elections Center with Missouri Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft.

At the press conference, Mayor Ken McClure expressed his appreciation for the work of election officials and workers to ensure safe voting during the pandemic.

“I have been so impressed this year with what our election officials have done to carry out our elections safely and securely in a very difficult environment,” the mayor said. “We collectively have worked together as state and local governments to make sure that the opportunities are there for people to vote in the November 3rd election.”

McClure added, “voting is a sacred right. As Americans, we have an obligation to honor that right. I urge our community exercise one of the options available to you to get out and vote and make sure your voice is heard.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri State Parks releases new status map, making it easier to learn of closures

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Leah Hill
Missouri State Parks is making it easier to plan your visit, with a new online Park Status Map.

Coronavirus

Group of parents want federal lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools to continue, despite schools possibly reopening fully

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A group of parents who filed a lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools for limiting in-person classes say they their fight will continue, no matter the next step from the district.

Local

Four arrested in Dade County drug bust; authorities seize meth and cash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Four people are behind bars after a drug bust Friday morning in Dade County.

National

Official says vaccine expected in January, countering Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Trump administration official leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic says the U.S. can expect delivery of a vaccine starting in January 2021

Latest News

Local

WATCH LIVE 2PM: Candidates for Missouri governor square off in Columbia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The forum is not open to the public.

Local

Police in central Missouri resume search for missing Chinese woman; husband charged with murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in central Missouri have resumed the search for the body of a Chinese woman who has been missing for a year.

Coronavirus

State of Missouri reports 136 additional coronavirus deaths on Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox said all of the deaths reported Friday actually occurred before October.

Local

Laclede County family says neighbor shot dog, put child in danger; shooter says threat to livestock

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The shooting happened in late July.

Local

Police investigate stabbing Friday morning in Mountain Home, Ark.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Arkansas State Police joined into the investigation.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Isolated showers Friday, then dry

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Long-range pattern still dry