City of Springfield, Greene County Clerk create PSA to educate public on voting options

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Springfield and Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller have partnered to produce a public service announcement that outlines voting options ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The PSA comes in an effort “to make sure citizens understand the voting options available to them.” It outlines information for voting in-person, absentee, mail-in and curbside in Greene County.

“We are prepared. We want to make sure that every voter and their vote counts. Regardless of your political party, voting is about making your voice heard and coming together in a peaceful way. We can resolve our differences at the ballot box as we look toward November 3rd,” Schoeller said at the press conference.

The PSA was created following a Sept. 22 press conference at the Greene County Elections Center with Missouri Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft.

At the press conference, Mayor Ken McClure expressed his appreciation for the work of election officials and workers to ensure safe voting during the pandemic.

“I have been so impressed this year with what our election officials have done to carry out our elections safely and securely in a very difficult environment,” the mayor said. “We collectively have worked together as state and local governments to make sure that the opportunities are there for people to vote in the November 3rd election.”

McClure added, “voting is a sacred right. As Americans, we have an obligation to honor that right. I urge our community exercise one of the options available to you to get out and vote and make sure your voice is heard.”

