Dead grass and dried up watering holes, farmers feeling impacts of extreme drought

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drought conditions here in the Ozarks continue to worsen. The region has not had substantial rain since May.

From March to May, we were running at nearly a 11-inch surplus of rainfall. After a dry summer, we have had eight inches of below-average rainfall.

The last stretch we had an inch of rain was between July 27-30, when we had 1.6 inches.

Farmers across the Ozarks are feeling the impacts of dead grass, and barren fields. Their watering holes are also starting to dry up.

Bart Snyder, who has worked on the Tom Kissee Ranch for 18 years, said, “This year just hasn’t produced any rain.”

Usually, when the grass is gone in one pasture, cows are moved to greener pastures for feeding. Those pastures just do not exist this year.

“Nothing is regrowing, it’s just staying dry and short,” Snyder said,

One patch of land on the Tom Kissee Farm spans about 40 acres. Snyder says the grass there is usually eight inches high, and is enough gas to feed cattle for up to six weeks. When the cattle were brought on that pasture earlier this year, they went through the grass in ten days because of how dry it was. The grass has not grown back since.

For the last two weeks, Snyder has been dipping into the winter hay supply, something he normally does not do until November.

“You could easily spend between 20 to 30 thousand dollars buying extra hay,” Snyder said.

More hay, equals less energy in cows, and lower milk production. This in turn affects the price per per cow when heading to the stockyards.

“We know, there is going to be a turnaround at sometime. so you just got to make it to that turnaround,” Snyder said.

He is hoping the rain comes soon. He is spending more money and time to bring feed and hay to the cows. Costs for fuel are going up, and he said he will likely soon have to start bringing water to the pastures for the cows since the watering holes are drying up.

If rain does come, it won’t help the pastures since grazing season is over. It will however fill up those watering holes, something farmers need going into winter.

Latest drought monitor:

Latest drought monitor (KYTV)

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.