DECISION 2020: Candidates for Missouri’s 135th House District participate in live forum

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Junior League of Springfield held a virtual forum Thursday with candidates for Missouri’s 135th House District.

Incumbent Republican Steve Helms, Democrat Betsy Fogle and Greene Party candidate Vicke Kepling are campaigning for the district, which covers east Springfield.

The candidates covered several topics Thursday, discussing constitutional amendments on state executive term limits, redistricting, lobbying and campaign financing. They also weighed in on Springfield’s mask mandate.

“I believe that masks do help keep people from transmitting, especially when you cannot socially distance and you’re in a confined space," said Helms.

“We need a statewide mask mandate and we needed it several months ago. We have lost at last count 112 of our neighbors here in Greene County, some of which could have been prevented if we had a statewide mask mandate,” said Fogle.

“These other communities have got to step up, because these patients are coming into our hospitals and putting people at risk here,” said Kepling.

Watch the live forum below:

For our latest election guide, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.