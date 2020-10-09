Advertisement

Doctor: Trump safe for public return on Saturday

President Donald Trump says catching COVID was a "blessing from God" in a video recorded outside the White House.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s doctor says he fully anticipates Trump can make a “safe return to public engagements” on Saturday.

The assessment from Dr. Sean Conley comes in a letter Thursday updating on the president’s condition as he recovers from COVID-19. Conley says Trump has completed his course of therapy as prescribed by his team of physicians.

Trump is eager to return to the campaign trail with the election less than four weeks away.

Conley’s letter also says the president’s vital signs on Thursday included a heart rate of 69 beats per minute and a blood pressure reading of 127/81.

Conley says that, “overall, he’s responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects.”

