ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Lamar, Mo. police searching for missing man from Alzheimer’s unit

Edward Wayne Devine, 74, disappeared from Truman Health Care in Lamar Friday morning.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Lamar Police Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing man.

Edward Wayne Devine, 74, disappeared from Truman Health Care in Lamar Friday morning. Devine suffers from dementia. He was last known to be wearing a blue shirt and gray sweatpants.

Investigators believe he snuck out of a window in the Alzheimer’s Unit at the facility.

If you see him, dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Lamar Police Department at 417-682-3546.

