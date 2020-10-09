Fair Grove, Mo. to get new police chief after vacancy left city with one full-time officer

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Fair Grove will have a new police chief starting next month.

The city’s new hire comes after a vacancy left the area with only one full-time police officer for a few months. Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain John Enderle from Troop D will join Fair Grove as the new chief.

Mayor Steve Short said the city had three final candidates, all of which he described as great options. The city voted unanimously to hire Enderle, who will start on Nov. 1.

Back in August, Short said the city made an inter-government agreement with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in order to receive additional support while it worked to fill the vacancies. During that time period, Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott served as acting police chief.

“They provided staffing in case we had calls,” Short said. “It was just an invaluable help that Sheriff Arnott has done.”

Short said Enderle will bring quite a few things to the table.

“He has long been involved in community policing," he said. “This will be a change for Fair Grove. I think it’s the wave of the future for police chiefs.”

Enderle said his goal as the new chief will be to bring a secure relationship between police and the people living in the area.

”So I think it’s important to get out and visit," Enderle said. “They need to know us and we need to listen to what they have to say and their concerns so that we can help out.”

Mayor Short said Fair Grove residents can expect some positive changes because of this. He also said it will likely have a big impact on local businesses.

“The businesses will have a one-on-one relationship with our police chief and each of our officers," Short said. “That was one of our guidelines in selecting the new chief."

Enderle said focusing on what residents want to see from him and his officers will have a better impact on the community as a whole.

”If you do that, to me people take more pride in where they live," he said.

The city has also since raised pay for both the chief and officers, something Short said he hopes will continue to help recruit new people. Right now he said Enderle will have a very important and special job.

“He’ll be rebuilding the Fair Grove police force," Short said. "This is just a blessing for the new police chief coming into the community, to almost have full control over the staffing.”

Short said Enderle will be able to hire three new officers. He said the city has already received about 20 applications for the openings.

