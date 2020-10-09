Advertisement

Four arrested in Dade County drug bust; authorities seize meth and cash

Drug bust in Dade County.
Drug bust in Dade County.(Dade County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DADE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Four people are behind bars after a drug bust Friday morning in Dade County.

Authorities seized methamphetamine, cash and several other items from a home in rural Everton.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a search warrant leading to the arrests Friday morning.

Following a long term investigation conducted by Dade County Sgt. Ryan Robison, officers gathered enough to obtain a search warrant. The four suspects have not yet been identified, but face pending criminal charges.

