Greene County Commission approves 20 CARES Act Relief Fund grants

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved funding Thursday for 20 CARES Act Relief Fund applications with allocations of $119,317.50.

The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee, the 30-member volunteer group created July 21, meets in subcommittees to review applications by categories. Once reviewed, the subcommittee recommendations are taken to the full Advisory Council for a vote and then passed to the Greene County Commission for final approval. Applications will continue to be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Information related to the CARES Act funds is being made available on the “CARES Act Relief Fund” tab of greenecountymo.gov. This portion of the website also includes a transparency dashboard that shows the total dollar allotments by category and how much has been approved in those areas. An additional tab on this dashboard shows a list of the entities that have been awarded grants. These graphs will be updated as awards are made.

To date, the Commission has approved $24,566,717.47 of the $34.4 million total CARES Act Relief Funds allotted for Greene County.

Below are the funding allocations by category approved today by the Commission:

Small Business

Whalesong Games, LLC, - $5,000 for business interruption

Xfit, LLC, - $5,000 for business interruption

All About Kids Academy, LLC, - $10,000 for business interruption

Conservatory of the Ozarks - $5,000 for business interruption

All Occasion Video - $5,000 for business interruption

Antojos Tacos - $5,000 for business interruption

Top Tier Homes, LLC - $5,000 for business interruption

Mama Loca’s Café - $5,000 for business interruption

English Apparel & Promo Materials - $5,000 for business interruption

R. Wiemer’s Inc (Enterprise Park Lanes & Sunshine Lanes) - $15,000 for business interruption

La Hacienda Restaurant, LLC, - $5,000 for business interruption

The Acoustic Shoppe, LLC, - $5,000 for business interruption

Basement Dweller Holdings, LLC - $10,000 for business interruption

Ambica, Inc. (Hotel, Super8) - $5,000 for business interruption

Reno, LLC - - $5,817.50 for business interruption

Steve E Taylor, LLC - $5,000 for business interruption

Friga Construction, Inc., - $5,000 for business interruption

Allure Salon - $3,500 for business interruption

Jack Ball & Associates Architects PC - $5,000 for business interruption

The Travel Group - $5,000 for business interruption

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.