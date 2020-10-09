Greene County Commission approves 20 CARES Act Relief Fund grants
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved funding Thursday for 20 CARES Act Relief Fund applications with allocations of $119,317.50.
The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee, the 30-member volunteer group created July 21, meets in subcommittees to review applications by categories. Once reviewed, the subcommittee recommendations are taken to the full Advisory Council for a vote and then passed to the Greene County Commission for final approval. Applications will continue to be reviewed on a rolling basis.
Information related to the CARES Act funds is being made available on the “CARES Act Relief Fund” tab of greenecountymo.gov. This portion of the website also includes a transparency dashboard that shows the total dollar allotments by category and how much has been approved in those areas. An additional tab on this dashboard shows a list of the entities that have been awarded grants. These graphs will be updated as awards are made.
To date, the Commission has approved $24,566,717.47 of the $34.4 million total CARES Act Relief Funds allotted for Greene County.
Below are the funding allocations by category approved today by the Commission:
Small Business
- Whalesong Games, LLC, - $5,000 for business interruption
- Xfit, LLC, - $5,000 for business interruption
- All About Kids Academy, LLC, - $10,000 for business interruption
- Conservatory of the Ozarks - $5,000 for business interruption
- All Occasion Video - $5,000 for business interruption
- Antojos Tacos - $5,000 for business interruption
- Top Tier Homes, LLC - $5,000 for business interruption
- Mama Loca’s Café - $5,000 for business interruption
- English Apparel & Promo Materials - $5,000 for business interruption
- R. Wiemer’s Inc (Enterprise Park Lanes & Sunshine Lanes) - $15,000 for business interruption
- La Hacienda Restaurant, LLC, - $5,000 for business interruption
- The Acoustic Shoppe, LLC, - $5,000 for business interruption
- Basement Dweller Holdings, LLC - $10,000 for business interruption
- Ambica, Inc. (Hotel, Super8) - $5,000 for business interruption
- Reno, LLC - - $5,817.50 for business interruption
- Steve E Taylor, LLC - $5,000 for business interruption
- Friga Construction, Inc., - $5,000 for business interruption
- Allure Salon - $3,500 for business interruption
- Jack Ball & Associates Architects PC - $5,000 for business interruption
- The Travel Group - $5,000 for business interruption
