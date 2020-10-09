Advertisement

Group of parents want federal lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools to continue, despite schools possibly reopening fully

Springfield Public Schools
Springfield Public Schools
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A group of parents who filed a lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools for limiting in-person classes say they their fight will continue, no matter the next step from the district.

Springfield attorney Kristi Fulnecky filed an amended lawsuit in another attempt to fully reopen Springfield Public Schools in September after a federal judge denied a request for a temporary restraining order on reopening plans for the district. The amended 14-page document argues school board members ‘breached their fiduciary duty’ by not allowing public comment or having a vote on the issue. She says that makes the back-to-school plan ‘not valid’.

“To be honest with you, I think if we wouldn’t have filed the lawsuit I think all the kids in Springfield would be going virtual five days a week right now,” said Fulnecky. “I think that because of the pressure of the lawsuit I think that has really made them rethink their plan and the way that they adopted it and it wasn’t adopted correctly and they didn’t listen to their constituents. I think now their only choice is to go back five days a week.”

Springfield Public Schools leaders this week announced they are discussing options for fully reopening schools. The reopening could happen as soon as the second semester. A decision is expected soon.

“Recent actions in our school district have absolutely nothing to do with the legal action that has been filed by Mrs. Fulnecky,” said Stephen Hall of Springfield Public Schools. “To suggest otherwise is simply not true. We promised at the beginning of the school year back in August that our on going goal was to return to seated in-person learning as soon as it was safe to do so.”

Fulnecky says her clients want the case to move to trial. If that happens, a federal judge, not a jury, will decide the outcome.

