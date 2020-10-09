Advertisement

Humansville School District cancels school after protests planned

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Humansville School District cancelled school Friday claiming there was a disruption scheduled that could cause student safety and transportation concerns. A protest and counter-protest were supposed to take place at 2:45 p.m., according to the superintendent.

The protest was planned in response to a recording of a high school teacher giving her personal opinions on political leaders. Parents claim it was because of negative statements about President Trump, Governor Parson and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Lindal Webb’s granddaughter is a sophomore at Humansville High School and recorded the video. Webb says when school was cancelled, they cancelled the protest as well.

“We were gonna just come up after school while the teachers were still there and voice, ya know, ‘let’s do something,’" Webb says. "I got phone calls, other people had gotten phone calls from school board members telling us not to do it, ‘the situations being handled.’”

Superintendent Tammy Erwin says she can’t comment on personnel issues because of school board policy.

“Any situation that happens with a student or staff member, there’s certain steps you take as far as investigation and going over policies and procedures and an investigation takes time," Erwin says.

Webb says to her, it isn’t about one political party or another, but the school allowing that speech in a classroom.

“We do not pay teachers to tell our children that people are dumb, lying and stuff like that," Webb says. "That’s not their job. Their political views do not belong in the classroom. That’s to themselves. They don’t teach their views. They teach both views so that the kids can make an educated decision.”

Webb says her granddaughter recorded that video at the end of September and has been told she’s not allowed back in class with that teacher.

