KY3 Checklist: 3 things to check in your car this fall

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Fall is officially here, and although it may not feel like it, the colder weather will soon be approaching. Despite the picturesque view of the leaves changing, KY3 News caught up with experts on how the shift in temps can negatively affect your car.

Art Simmoneau, Service Manager at U-S Automotive, has been in the industry for 40 years. He explained a list of things you need to take a double look at before heading out this fall.

1. Check your fluids:

Checking your car fluids regularly is vital to ensure your car runs smoothly. As temps begin to change, Simmoneau said you want to replace them as necessary. This includes brake fluids, power steering fluids, windshield washer fluids, transmission fluids, and coolant. He said they’re easy to check at home, and you can always take into your local mechanic to help you out.

2. Check the battery:

Simmoneau said a common problem people see in the colder season starts under the hood. He said the most common thing he sees in the fall is people having battery trouble.

“You’ll start having issues with the car not starting, not wanting to crank. Your charging system is always essential; your starting system is preferable,” Simmoneau explained. “So, if you have a car and you go to crank, and it doesn’t start, you may have a battery issue. Always look and see if it’s been replaced and check the years and dates on the actual battery.”

You can get your battery checked at your local auto shop store or mechanic.

3. Check your tires:

Simmoneau said after you check your battery, be sure to take a look at your tires. He explained that cold weather causes tires to lose air quickly, especially with fluctuating fall temps. Make sure they’re filled, wearing evenly, and get them rotated if needed.

It’s also important to double-check those lights, windshield wipers, breaks, and your heat too. He said these are all things essential for safe driving in the cooler weather.

