Advertisement

KY3 Checklist: 3 things to check in your car this fall

(KOTA)
By Raquel Harrington
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Fall is officially here, and although it may not feel like it, the colder weather will soon be approaching. Despite the picturesque view of the leaves changing, KY3 News caught up with experts on how the shift in temps can negatively affect your car.

Art Simmoneau, Service Manager at U-S Automotive, has been in the industry for 40 years. He explained a list of things you need to take a double look at before heading out this fall.

1. Check your fluids:

Checking your car fluids regularly is vital to ensure your car runs smoothly. As temps begin to change, Simmoneau said you want to replace them as necessary. This includes brake fluids, power steering fluids, windshield washer fluids, transmission fluids, and coolant. He said they’re easy to check at home, and you can always take into your local mechanic to help you out.

2. Check the battery:

Simmoneau said a common problem people see in the colder season starts under the hood. He said the most common thing he sees in the fall is people having battery trouble.

“You’ll start having issues with the car not starting, not wanting to crank. Your charging system is always essential; your starting system is preferable,” Simmoneau explained. “So, if you have a car and you go to crank, and it doesn’t start, you may have a battery issue. Always look and see if it’s been replaced and check the years and dates on the actual battery.”

You can get your battery checked at your local auto shop store or mechanic.

3. Check your tires:

Simmoneau said after you check your battery, be sure to take a look at your tires. He explained that cold weather causes tires to lose air quickly, especially with fluctuating fall temps. Make sure they’re filled, wearing evenly, and get them rotated if needed.

It’s also important to double-check those lights, windshield wipers, breaks, and your heat too. He said these are all things essential for safe driving in the cooler weather.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

DECISION 2020: Candidates for Missouri’s 135th House District participate in live forum

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Junior League of Springfield held a virtual forum Thursday with candidates for Missouri’s 135th House District.

News

Students, staff excited to return to Sunshine Elementary after renovations

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Sunshine Elementary School is finally open just a month and a half after school started. Renovations were delayed because of the pandemic.

News

Ozarks schools still in need of substitute teachers, despite high enrollment in new statewide program

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary education said more than 1,400 people have enrolled in their online substitute teacher certification program. That’s all within just one month of it being available.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri up nearly 1,500+ cases; Arkansas adds 1,265 new cases

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Latest News

Local

Greene County Commission approves 20 CARES Act Relief Fund grants

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Greene County Commission approved funding Thursday for 20 CARES Act Relief Fund applications.

News

Dead grass and dried up watering holes, farmers feeling impacts of extreme drought

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Drought conditions here in the Ozarks continue to worsen. The region has not had substantial rain since May.

News

ON YOUR SIDE: Tractor scam surfaces on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and eBay

Updated: 11 hours ago
On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds reports.

National

Doctor: Trump safe for public return on Saturday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s doctor says he fully anticipates Trump can make a “safe return to public engagements” on Saturday.

News

To report mask ordinance violation in Springfield, call 911

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
If you're wondering where to call to report a violation of Springfield's mandatory mask ordinance the Springfield Police Department wants you to call 9-1-1...even though it's not an emergency.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clouds hang around but still warm

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
A few storms possible Friday