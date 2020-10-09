Laclede County family says neighbor shot dog, put child in danger; shooter says threat to livestock

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Laclede County, Mo. family says a neighbor killed their dog put an 11-year-old girl’s life in danger.

The shooting happened in late July. Kevin Blackmon says he’s still looking for justice. Blackmon says his cameras show the timeline. The family’s dogs escaped the home and ran up their driveway. The girl Maya chased after them, and less than a minute and a half later came running back dragging her dog, Sally. But her brother’s dog, DJ, was shot and killed on their neighbor’s property. Maya says the dogs were only playing, when she heard a woman yell for someone to come get them and then heard gunfire very close to her. Her dad estimates she was only 20-feet from where DJ was shot and killed.

The neighbor told Laclede County investigators the dogs seemed to be playing, but were headed to an area where he had chickens and he was concerned. He said his wife yelled for someone to come get the dogs and after about 10 seconds, he fired several times. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says the shooter is facing no charges, because of the threat to his livestock, and because he says he never saw a girl. The Blackmons believe the shooting was completely unjustified and put Maya’s life and anyone just driving by on the highway in front of their house in danger.

“His wife says, come get your dogs before we shoot them, and so I took one step, and he started shooting five rounds,” said Maya. “I didn’t know what to do, so I covered my head and ran. And I ran down the driveway, and I didn’t see Sally so I thought he shot them. So I ran down the driveway and I said, daddy, he shot. he shot. And I just sat there for a minute praying to God that he would be okay.”

The Blackmons say they believe the neighbor didn’t see Maya, because they don’t think he even took time to look, but say the couple had to have heard her calling for the dogs. They say the same neighbor shot and killed another neighbor’s dogs earlier this year.

