Lane closure on Country Boulevard in Branson due to octopus in-the-making

Yes, an octopus
By Robert Hahn
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We deal with road construction quite a lot. Most of the time it deals with upgrades or maintenance.

We are letting you know about a lane closure in Branson for a very unusual reason, and that unusual reason is for the construction of a very large octopus.

Hard to tell now what it will look like, but some vary large pieces will be made into the massive creature. It will be a showpiece for the soon to open Aquarium at the Boardwalk.

The lane closure on Country Boulevard is for the crane used for that construction. Traffic is slow from time to time, but still flowing.

Papa John’s general Manager Nathan Henderson, whose shop is across the street from the construction, said he’s only seeing a minor impact, mainly to his drivers

“The only real issue we have is with them getting in and out," said Henderson. "We don’t have a turning lane to get left.”

Henderson said its a small price to pay for what will soon be opening right across the street.

“We’re excited, it’s gonna be amazing when it gets in," Henderson said. "I mean the revenue from that is gonna be awesome for us personally, but for our town, I think it’s gonna be a really awesome experience that we’re getting.”

The construction for the octopus should be complete in about six weeks, the aquarium opening sometime in November.

