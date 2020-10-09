Missouri Department of Health & Senior services releases results from free COVID-19 testing days in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released preliminary results of a free COVID-19 testing event held in Springfield in late September.

The state tested 1,098 patients at the two-day event. Of those patients, 56 tested positive for the coronavirus. Some results remain pending. Medical personnel allowed anyone resident of Missouri to get tested, whether they had been suffering from symptoms or not.

Several counties throughout Missouri participated in community testing events in September.

Following this round, additional events are expected to be scheduled throughout the coming weeks.

