Missouri State Parks releases new status map, making it easier to learn of closures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Parks is making it easier to plan your visit, with a new online Park Status Map.

The site has been in development for about a year, and it was just launched last week.

Carl Bonnell, the superintendent for Table Rock State Park, said, “With this new feature, we can update several times a day if need be.”

You will get near real-time information on park closures or facility closures, as well as special hours.

Green dots on the map means the park is open as normal.

Yellow dots alert you of temporary closures at the sights. This can range from closed parking lots and campsites, to trails, It also alerts of flooded trails.

Missouri State Parks will closely monitor capacity limits, in order to better encourage social distancing during this coronavirus pandemic. When a site gets too full, officials will close the area off to prevent overcrowding. This will be shown on the map as a yellow dot.

“And red dots are the facility is closed,” Bonnell said.

Red dots will be fairly rare. Red dots found on the map now are for parks not yet open to the public.

“We might list that the picnic area lot is closed, or the boat launch park is closed full,” Bonnell said.

You will find information on active advisories, office hours, and private tour dates. If a pavilion has been rented out for an event, you will know that too.

“We were looking at ways we can provide services to the public, and this is another avenue we can use to do that,” Bonnell said.

