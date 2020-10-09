Advertisement

No. 13 Auburn tries to rebound against Arkansas

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) releases a pass past Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) releases a pass past Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Arkansas and No. 13 Auburn have flipped the script somewhat. The Razorbacks just snapped a 20-game Southeastern Conference losing streak with a win over Mississippi State. The Tigers fell from the Top 10 with a woeful offensive performance in a loss at No. 3 Georgia. The teams are trying to jump-start two of the league’s least productive offenses and running games. Auburn has won the last four meetings each by 31-plus points.

Arkansas (1-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) at No. 13 Auburn (1-1, 1-1), Saturday at 4 p.m. ET (SEC Network).

Line: Auburn by 13 1/2.

Series record: Auburn leads 17-11-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Tigers hope to find redemption and improvement after a humbling, 27-6 loss at No. 3 Georgia. They also need to find a running game. Arkansas is trying to build on an upset of Mississippi State that snapped a 20-game SEC losing streak.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn QB Bo Nix against Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks. The two have put up very similar numbers and are trying to jump-start two of the league’s least productive offenses. Franks has completed 39 of 64 passes for 412 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Nix is 37 of 68 for 410 yards and three TDs against one pick.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arkansas: LB Bumper Pool is coming off a 20-tackle performance against Mississippi State that earned him Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week honors. It was the most tackles for an FBS player so far this season, giving him a national-best 15.5-tackle average.

Auburn: RB Tank Bigsby. The freshman, Auburn’s top-rated recruit, made his first start against Georgia with Shaun Shivers and D.J. Williams out or limited by injuries. Bigsby led the team in rushing (31 yards), receiving (68) and returns (72 on kick returns). The offense sorely needs a spark, especially in the running game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Auburn has won the last four meetings by 31-plus points. It’s the first time the Tigers have beaten an SEC opponent four straight games by at least 30 points. It’s also the longest winning streak either team has managed in the series. ... Arkansas is coming off its first SEC win since beating Mississippi 38-37 on Oct. 28, 2017. It was the Razorbacks first win over a ranked team since it topped No. 10 Florida 31-10 in 2016. ... The Razorbacks lead the SEC with four interceptions and six forced turnovers. ... Auburn’s Nix had his interception-free streak end at 251 passes against Georgia.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

