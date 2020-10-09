Advertisement

Ozarks schools still in need of substitute teachers, despite high enrollment in new statewide program

By Kara Strickland
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary education said more than 1,400 people have enrolled in their online substitute teacher certification program. That’s all within just one month of it being available.

PENMAC Educational Staffing Branch Manager Steve Sparkman tells KY3 only about 200 to 300 of those who have signed up for the online certification program have actually completed it so far. With so many people enrolled right now, he has high hopes for filling the substitute need.

“I think over the next few weeks we will see a lot more people getting in the classroom after completing that training course," said Sparkman.

He said he is constantly checking up on the state’s new 20-hour online substitute teaching certification program.

”Department of Education, I talked to them a couple of days ago, Paul Katnik, and it looks like he said just in the southwest region, there’s at least 300 of those of that 1,400 are around here," Sparkman said. “So that really is hopeful.”

As for right now, school districts are still in need of help.

”With COVID-19 and the amount of times that we are seeing teachers absent, whether it be to quarantine themselves, or for isolation or needing to stay home with quarantine kiddos, the need for quality subs in our buildings has really just expanded," said Republic School District Superintendent Matt Pearce.

Pearce said they’re seeing the highest need for substitutes at the elementary school level.

“I don’t know, I can’t tell you the reason behind that," he said. “But, if we have a late night or even an early evening quarantine situation where they put in for a sub the night before, but maybe it’s 5 p.m. or 7 p.m., we’re really struggling to get those filled because all of the subs have already been taken. “

Sparkman said many local districts have upped their pay over the last month to try to attract more subs their way.

The latest change came to Springfield Public Schools.

”They were at $90 a day for teachers, now it’s at $110," Sparkman said.

Over at Nixa, they’re also paying more than $100 a day. Spokane has recently raised their rate to $90 a day.

Sparkman said others, like Republic, Willard and Marshfield are dishing out $85 a day for substitutes. He also mentioned the districts they work with do pay substitutes weekly.

Click here to learn more about becoming a substitute teacher in Missouri.

