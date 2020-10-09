Advertisement

Police investigate armed robbery in Branson, Mo.; victim hit by crossbow

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a man found shot by a crossbow during an armed robbery in Branson.

Officers Thursday evening responded to a report of a robbery in a wooded area off Animal Safari Road.

Investigators say the shooting happened as the two suspects attempted to steal a vehicle. Officers later arrested one of the suspects after a search of the perimeter. Those involved in this incident knew each other.

The victim suffered only minor injuries.

