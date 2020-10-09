Police investigate stabbing Friday morning in Mountain Home, Ark.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Police in Mountain Home, Ark. arrested a man and woman for questioning in a stabbing investigation.

Officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 10 a.m. Friday at a pavilion behind the Mountain Home Church of Christ on North College Street.

Investigators say the victim is hospitalized at Baxter Regional Medical Center. They recovered a knife at the scene.

Arkansas State Police joined into the investigation.

