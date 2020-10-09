Students, staff excited to return to Sunshine Elementary after renovations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sara Atkins' daughter can’t contain her excitement on the renovations at her school, Sunshine Elementary.

“I feel like I’m at a brand new hotel. I’m afraid to touch this because it’s so new and I have a locker," said parent, Sara Atkins.

Sunshine Elementary received a new cafeteria, library, gym and furniture across the school. It was all paid for by a $168-million bond issue voters approved in April of 2019.

“Proposition S, the voters said yes to helping not only update and renovate our building, but also to add on. We actually doubled in size. We were able to welcome in a whole other building, which was Portland Elementary,” said Sunshine Elementary Principal Tracy Daniels.

Daniels said, while the new amenities are nice, safety was their biggest concern.

“We needed a place for people to check in and check out properly," said Daniels.

Daniels said the $14 million project broke ground last year with the hopes of being ready when school started this summer.

“We talk about construction, weather and COVID-19 and all the pieces that run together. We just didn’t quite hit deadline like we hoped," said Daniels.

In the meantime, they started the year at Portland Elementary before making their way over to the new building last Monday.

“They did a great job on preparing the kids and letting them know this is where we are headed. This is our temporary home and this will be our permanent home. I heard a teacher say, it’s a lot like with a family. When you move with your family you start in one home, but as a family we are going to move to our new home, and that’s what we’ve done," said Atkins.

Daniels said they’re still not completely done. They still have work to do on the new gymnasium. The next big project for the school district is tearing down Portland Elementary and building a new Jarrett Middle School in its place.

