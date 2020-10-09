Taney County authorities investigating skeletal remains found by hunters

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Sheriff’s Office is investigating skeletal remains found by hunters Friday morning.

Sheriff Jimmie Russell says the skeletal remains were found east of Forsyth off U.S. 160. He believes there is no indication of a violent death of foul play.

Investigators will send the bones off for testing to determine an identity and exact cause of death.

