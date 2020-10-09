Advertisement

WATCH LIVE 2PM: Candidates for Missouri governor square off in Columbia

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - A forum featuring Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and his Democratic opponent, state Auditor Nicole Galloway, is back on. The forum also will feature Libertarian candidate Rik Combs and Green Party nominee Jerome Bauer.

The forum is not open to the public.

The forum had been scheduled for Sept. 25 but was postponed after Parson tested positive for the coronavirus. He has said he did not develop symptoms.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Official says vaccine expected in January, countering Trump

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Trump administration official leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic says the U.S. can expect delivery of a vaccine starting in January 2021

Local

Police in central Missouri resume search for missing Chinese woman; husband charged with murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in central Missouri have resumed the search for the body of a Chinese woman who has been missing for a year.

Coronavirus

State of Missouri reports 136 additional coronavirus deaths on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox said all of the deaths reported Friday actually occurred before October.

Local

Laclede County family says neighbor shot dog, put child in danger; shooter says threat to livestock

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The shooting happened in late July.

Latest News

Local

Police investigate stabbing Friday morning in Mountain Home, Ark.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Arkansas State Police joined into the investigation.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Isolated showers Friday, then dry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Long-range pattern still dry

Local

Taney County authorities investigating skeletal remains found by hunters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Sheriff Jimmie Russell says the skeletal remains were found east of Forsyth off U.S. 160.

Local

Police investigate armed robbery in Branson, Mo.; victim hit by crossbow

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Officers Thursday evening responded to a report of a robbery in a wooded area off Animal Safari Road.

Coronavirus

Missouri Department of Health & Senior services releases results from free COVID-19 testing days in Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Several counties throughout Missouri participated in community testing events in September.

Local

ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Lamar, Mo. police locate missing man from Alzheimer’s unit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Investigators believe he snuck out of a window in the Alzheimer’s Unit at the facility.