Crews investigate aircraft fire, possible crash in Stone County, Mo.

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are investigating an aircraft fire after a possible crash in Stone County, Missouri.

According to the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, crews responded to reports of a small aircraft fire near Kimberling City.

One witness tells KY3 that burning has spread to trees near Joe Bald Road.

It’s unclear right now what caused the incident or if anyone suffered injuries.

Details are limited. This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

