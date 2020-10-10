Advertisement

Crews investigate aircraft fire, possible crash in Stone County, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are investigating an aircraft fire after a possible crash in Stone County, Missouri.

According to the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, crews responded to reports of a small aircraft fire near Kimberling City.

One witness tells KY3 that burning has spread to trees near Joe Bald Road.

It’s unclear right now what caused the incident or if anyone suffered injuries.

Details are limited. This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

