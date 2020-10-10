Douglas County drug bust: Deputies seize meth, marijuana, cash while serving warrant

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A search warrant leads deputies to a major drug bust Saturday afternoon in Douglas County.

Deputies seized more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, 170 grams of marijuana, one firearm and more than $25,000 in cash Saturday afternoon.

The drug bust comes after an arrest near Twin Bridges, Missouri. Marcelino Sauseda, a wanted fugitive from Arkansas, was arrested Friday after a standoff near a home. Authorities say he has known gang affiliation to multiple gangs.

Deputies served a search warrant after Sauseda’s arrest, some who worked 30 straight hours in the investigation, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

“I love my guys TENACITY. They are going on about 30 some hours straight right now. But what a great day, we got this off the streets and out of Douglas County,” says Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase.

