Advertisement

Douglas County drug bust: Deputies seize meth, marijuana, cash while serving warrant

A search warrant leads deputies to a major drug bust Saturday afternoon in Douglas County.
A search warrant leads deputies to a major drug bust Saturday afternoon in Douglas County.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A search warrant leads deputies to a major drug bust Saturday afternoon in Douglas County.

Deputies seized more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, 170 grams of marijuana, one firearm and more than $25,000 in cash Saturday afternoon.

The drug bust comes after an arrest near Twin Bridges, Missouri. Marcelino Sauseda, a wanted fugitive from Arkansas, was arrested Friday after a standoff near a home. Authorities say he has known gang affiliation to multiple gangs.

Deputies served a search warrant after Sauseda’s arrest, some who worked 30 straight hours in the investigation, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

“I love my guys TENACITY. They are going on about 30 some hours straight right now. But what a great day, we got this off the streets and out of Douglas County,” says Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase.

Posted by Douglas County Mo Sheriff on Saturday, October 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Crews investigate airplane crash, fire in Stone County; two suffer minor burns

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Crews are investigating an aircraft fire after a reported crash in Stone County, Missouri near Kimberling City.

Local

UPDATE: Endangered SILVER Advisory canceled for Webster County man reported missing

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Dickie W. Kirkland, 77 disappeared from 215 Mt. Sinai Road around 7 p.m. Friday. He suffers from dementia.

Local

Springfield man dies in motorcycle crash in Barry County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Springfield man has died from injuries after a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in Barry County.

Local

WonderWorks Branson offering free admission for essential workers through Nov. 20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
WonderWorks Branson is offering free admission to essential workers through Nov. 20.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Turning foggy overnight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Foggy tonight, but sunny again Sunday

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 5,000+ new cases; Arkansas up 900+ cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Sports

Mizzou tops No. 17 LSU, 45-41, in late comeback; Drinkwitz gets first MU win

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri’s maligned defense stopped No. 17 LSU four times at the 1-yard line in the final minute, allowing the Tigers to escape with a 45-41 comeback victory

News

Springfield man, a former teacher, pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of student in China

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Springfield, Missouri, man, who formerly worked as a teacher in China, has pleaded guilty in federal court to sexually exploiting one of his former students.

Local

Wanted fugitive from Arkansas arrested after standoff in Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A wanted fugitive from Arkansas was arrested Friday following a standoff in Douglas County.

News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Overview of a Historic 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
With still over a month left of the 2020 Hurricane season, here is a look back at what we have seen so far, and the records were broken.