ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Webster County Sheriff’s Office searches for man reported missing

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing.

Dickie W. Kirkland, 77 disappeared from 215 Mt. Sinai Road around 7 p.m. Friday. He suffers from dementia.

Kirkland drives a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Missouri license plate TC5W8B. The man left stating he was going to see a friend he hadn’t see in 335 years.

If you see him, dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at 417-859-3911.

