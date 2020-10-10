Advertisement

ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Webster County Sheriff’s Office searches for man reported missing

Dickie W. Kirkland, 77 disappeared from 215 Mt. Sinai Road around 7 p.m. Friday. He suffers from dementia.
Dickie W. Kirkland, 77 disappeared from 215 Mt. Sinai Road around 7 p.m. Friday. He suffers from dementia.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing.

Dickie W. Kirkland, 77 disappeared from 215 Mt. Sinai Road around 7 p.m. Friday. He suffers from dementia.

Kirkland drives a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Missouri license plate TC5W8B. The man left stating he was going to see a friend he hadn’t see in 335 years.

If you see him, dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at 417-859-3911.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri releasing money to help with critical services

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Missouri is releasing about $133-million in funding to support critical services.

News

Prosecutors drop murder conviction in Dent County woman’s murder; case remains unsolved since 1982

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
The Dent County prosecutor says new evidence, and new testimony from expert witnesses created a reasonable doubt of Nash’s guilt.

Sports

Fair Grove junior successfully balances football and agriculture

Updated: 7 hours ago
Fair Grove junior Lucas Crutcher is an award winner with Future Farmers of America, a member of Future business leaders of America, on the student council, and is a lineman for the football team.

News

Springfield hospitals continue hiring as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Frontline workers in our local hospitals have been keeping busy. Both CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital report a big increase in Coronavirus patients.

Latest News

News

Springfield hospitals continue hiring as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 9 hours ago
Abbey Taylor reports.

Sports

Fair Grove junior balances farming, education, and football with hectic schedule

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Braden Berg
Fair Grove junior Lucas Crutcher is an award winner with Future Farmers of America, a member of Future Business Leaders of America, on the student council, and is a lineman for the football team.

News

Fair Grove junior balances busy schedule with football

Updated: 10 hours ago
Braden Berg reports.

Local

Humansville School District cancels school after protests planned

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Humansville School District cancelled school today claiming there was a disruption scheduled that could cause student safety and transportation concerns. A protest and counter-protest were supposed to take place at 2:45 this afternoon, according to the superintendent.

Sports

St. Louis Blues, defenseman Torey Krug agree to seven-year deal

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The St. Louis Blues have agreed to a seven-year deal with defenseman Torey Krug on the first day of NHL free agency.

Local

Strafford minister charged with inappropriate sexual behavior with minor

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
A former student minister at First Baptist Church in Strafford has been charged with seven felony counts of inappropriate sexual behavior with a minor.