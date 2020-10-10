Advertisement

Fair Grove junior balances farming, education, and football with hectic schedule

By Braden Berg
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Fair Grove junior Lucas Crutcher is an award winner with Future Farmers of America, a member of Future Business Leaders of America, on the student council, and is a lineman for the football team. That crazy schedule begins as soon as he gets out of bed in the morning.

“I have to feed everything in the morning, I have five different pens that we feed." said Lucas Crutcher.

His father is the FFA teacher at Fair Grove High School and has to get to work early. So the family farm is in the hands of Lucas in the morning.

“Each pin gets its own separate mix of feed so I have to go through that and make sure everything is right and everything is kind of running good before I leave for school," Crutcher said. "Not many kids are in charge of 20 cows, 30 cows livelihood.”

"Kind of told him that the animals are dependent on you. I can go get a drink, you can go get a drink, that animal can’t go get a drink.” added Matt Crutcher, Lucas' father.

Once Lucas gets to school, he has FBLA, the student council, and FFA to balance.

“You just kind of have to block out times for your activities everyday. You aren’t going to have time for every club everyday.” added Lucas.

After school he hits the football field to hit some players and no doubt blow off some steam from constantly going.

“I do get stressed out, I am not going to lie, yes sir. It gets pretty stressful.” Lucas said.

“He is a super hard worker,” his father added. “Hopefully as he gets older it helps him handle the stress. It makes him have responsibilities and have a good work ethic. Those are the three big things we would like him to get out of doing all of this.”

Then on the weekends, Lucas gets to show his cattle and see his hard work and busy schedule pay off.

“I get to meet a lot of new people. A lot of my friends are people I’ve met while showing cattle," said Lucas. "Just feel more of a sense of victory knowing that you have worked that calf and know how much hours you spent.”

