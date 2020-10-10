Advertisement

Fair Grove junior successfully balances football and agriculture

Lucas Crutcher is involved in numerous activities while also showing cattle
Crutcher getting ready to show his cattle.
Crutcher getting ready to show his cattle.
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fair Grove junior Lucas Crutcher is an award winner with Future Farmers of America, a member of Future business leaders of America, on the student council, and is a lineman for the football team.

Click here to watch this story online at Ozarks Sports Zone.

