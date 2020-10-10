Advertisement

Hundreds gather for ‘Jeepin For a Cure’ in Ozark, raising money to help fight breast cancer

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - More than 225 Jeeps gathered in Ozark, Missouri in an effort to help fight breast cancer.

For the third straight year, “Jeepin For a Cure” featured a three-hour drive over some rocky Ozark roads. The event, now in its third year, also included a Jeep onstacle course, axe throwing and live music.

Founders of this event say it came from a combination of their passions and a drive to remember those who lost their lives to breast cancer.

“The most generous people out there, they’re here literally to support this cause and we love them for it,” said co-founder Edmond McClure.

“I’m a five-year breast cancer survivor. That combined with his love for Jeeps, he had a grandmother and he lost a grandmother to breast cancer, we came together and just put together the things that we were the most passionate about,” said co-founder Candice Reed.

All proceeds from the event will go to Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. Last year, the event raised $23,000 for families dealing with Breast Cancer.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jeepin' For a Cure held in Ozark

Updated: 59 minutes ago
KY3 News at 6.

Coronavirus

More than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in Missouri sets record

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday to more than double the previous single-day record.

Local

Douglas County drug bust: Deputies seize meth, marijuana, cash while serving warrant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A search warrant leads deputies to a major drug bust Saturday afternoon in Douglas County.

Local

Crews investigate airplane crash, fire in Stone County; two suffer minor burns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Crews are investigating an aircraft fire after a reported crash in Stone County, Missouri near Kimberling City.

Latest News

Local

UPDATE: Endangered SILVER Advisory canceled for Webster County man reported missing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Dickie W. Kirkland, 77 disappeared from 215 Mt. Sinai Road around 7 p.m. Friday. He suffers from dementia.

Local

Springfield man dies in motorcycle crash in Barry County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Springfield man has died from injuries after a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in Barry County.

Local

WonderWorks Branson offering free admission for essential workers through Nov. 20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
WonderWorks Branson is offering free admission to essential workers through Nov. 20.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Turning foggy overnight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Foggy tonight, but sunny again Sunday

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 5,000+ new cases; Arkansas up 900+ cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Sports

Mizzou tops No. 17 LSU, 45-41, in late comeback; Drinkwitz gets first MU win

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri’s maligned defense stopped No. 17 LSU four times at the 1-yard line in the final minute, allowing the Tigers to escape with a 45-41 comeback victory