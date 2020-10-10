Hundreds gather for ‘Jeepin For a Cure’ in Ozark, raising money to help fight breast cancer

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - More than 225 Jeeps gathered in Ozark, Missouri in an effort to help fight breast cancer.

For the third straight year, “Jeepin For a Cure” featured a three-hour drive over some rocky Ozark roads. The event, now in its third year, also included a Jeep onstacle course, axe throwing and live music.

Founders of this event say it came from a combination of their passions and a drive to remember those who lost their lives to breast cancer.

“The most generous people out there, they’re here literally to support this cause and we love them for it,” said co-founder Edmond McClure.

“I’m a five-year breast cancer survivor. That combined with his love for Jeeps, he had a grandmother and he lost a grandmother to breast cancer, we came together and just put together the things that we were the most passionate about,” said co-founder Candice Reed.

All proceeds from the event will go to Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. Last year, the event raised $23,000 for families dealing with Breast Cancer.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.