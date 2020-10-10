Advertisement

Missouri capitol dome goes pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Missouri State Capitol turns pink to honor breast cancer survivors.
The Missouri State Capitol turns pink to honor breast cancer survivors.(First Lady Teresa Parson)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Capitol dome and Missouri Governor’s Mansion will shine pink this weekend in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Gov. Parson says both buildings will be lit pink from Friday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Oct. 11. The dome and Governor’s Mansion will light up pink at sunset today and remain lit until sunrise each day through the weekend.

The color pink commemorates those lost to breast cancer, breast cancer survivors, those battling the disease, and medical professionals and researchers working to find a cure.

“Breast cancer takes the lives of many of our loved ones, and often far too soon,” said Gov. Parson. “We light the Capitol and People’s Mansion pink as a show of support for those currently battling breast cancer, those lost to breast cancer, and survivors of breast cancer. We are also extremely thankful for the many researchers and medical professionals who continue working to find a cure for this devastating disease.”

Breast cancer accounts for one-third of all cancers diagnosed among women in Missouri and is the leading cause of cancer deaths in women behind lung cancer. In Missouri, the Show Me Healthy Women program offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings for Missouri women who meet age, income, and insurance guidelines.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation celebrates October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month each year to increase awareness of the disease and promote early detection through breast cancer screening.

Governor Parson Orders Capitol Dome and Governor’s Mansion Lighted Pink in Recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

“Breast cancer takes the lives of many of our loved ones, and often far too soon,” Governor Parson said. “We light the Capitol and People’s Mansion pink as a show of support for those currently battling breast cancer, those lost to breast cancer, and survivors of breast cancer. We are also extremely thankful for the many researchers and medical professionals who continue working to find a cure for this devastating disease.”

Breast cancer accounts for one-third of all cancers diagnosed among women in Missouri and is the leading cause of cancer deaths in women behind lung cancer. Approximately one in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. On average, nearly 6,000 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed each year in Missouri women.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation celebrates October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month each year to increase awareness of the disease and promote early detection through breast cancer screening. In Missouri, the Show Me Healthy Women program offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings for Missouri women who meet age, income, and insurance guidelines.

At this time, there is no guaranteed way to prevent breast cancer for women who are at average risk. This is why screening by mammography, clinic breast examination, and breast self-examination are so important.

“On behalf of all clinicians, patients and families of those who are affected by breast cancer, I want to thank Governor Parson for lighting the dome, which helps raise awareness of all that we need to do to increase research, screening, and treatment for this disease,” said Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams. “As an OB-GYN who practiced for more than 30 years, I want patients to know just how vital self-exams and mammograms truly are.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mt. Vernon Christian Church hosts Apple Butter Day to keep tradition alive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
Mt. Vernon Christian Church decided to take matters into their own hands and host Apple Butter Day.

Local

ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Webster County Sheriff’s Office searches for man reported missing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Dickie W. Kirkland, 77 disappeared from 215 Mt. Sinai Road around 7 p.m. Friday. He suffers from dementia.

News

Missouri releasing money to help with critical services

Updated: 3 hours ago
Missouri is releasing about $133-million in funding to support critical services.

News

Prosecutors drop murder conviction in Dent County woman’s murder; case remains unsolved since 1982

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
The Dent County prosecutor says new evidence, and new testimony from expert witnesses created a reasonable doubt of Nash’s guilt.

Latest News

Sports

Fair Grove junior successfully balances football and agriculture

Updated: 10 hours ago
Fair Grove junior Lucas Crutcher is an award winner with Future Farmers of America, a member of Future business leaders of America, on the student council, and is a lineman for the football team.

News

Springfield hospitals continue hiring as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Frontline workers in our local hospitals have been keeping busy. Both CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital report a big increase in Coronavirus patients.

News

Springfield hospitals continue hiring as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 12 hours ago
Abbey Taylor reports.

Sports

Fair Grove junior balances farming, education, and football with hectic schedule

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Braden Berg
Fair Grove junior Lucas Crutcher is an award winner with Future Farmers of America, a member of Future Business Leaders of America, on the student council, and is a lineman for the football team.

News

Fair Grove junior balances busy schedule with football

Updated: 13 hours ago
Braden Berg reports.

Local

Humansville School District cancels school after protests planned

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Humansville School District cancelled school today claiming there was a disruption scheduled that could cause student safety and transportation concerns. A protest and counter-protest were supposed to take place at 2:45 this afternoon, according to the superintendent.