Missouri releasing money to help with critical services

Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is releasing about $133-million in funding to support critical services.

Around $61.5 million will go toward the CARES Act to fund primary and secondary schools. Around $26-million will go to higher education.

Other than education funding, the money being released will go toward social services like assisted living, child care providers, improving infrastructure and more.

