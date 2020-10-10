Advertisement

Mt. Vernon Christian Church hosts Apple Butter Day to keep tradition alive

By Raquel Harrington
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - A 54-year long tradition had to be canceled in Lawrence County amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Mt. Vernon Christian Church decided to take matters into their own hands and host Apple Butter Day.

Although it’s a much smaller scale, Jeff Kruger, lead pastor at Mt. Vernon Christian Church said it’ll be the same fun and great taste. He explained that the church makes 10,000 jars of Apple Butter every year with all the funds going back into helping the community and missions around the world.

While selling the Apple Butter is vital for the church, Kruger said making sure the community is safe is just as important. At Apple Butter Day, there will be safety precautions in place. With the event being held outdoors, social distancing will be promoted, and the use of masks when physical distancing is not possible will be encouraged.

Kruger said there will also be hand sanitizing stations set up throughout the events, and vendors have been limited and spaced out appropriately.

Apple Butter Day Event Information:

Apple Butter Day 2020 is Saturday, October 10.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Christian Church, 1460 McVey St.

It’s a free family event with 24 craft booths, food booths, and of course Apple and Peach Butter!

