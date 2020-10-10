Springfield hospitals continue hiring as COVID-19 cases rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Frontline workers in our local hospitals have been staying busy. Both CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital report a big increase in coronavirus patients.

“Eight, ten months we thought we were busy. We were laughing at our previous self. We didn’t know what busy was," said CoxHealth nursing director, Rachel Westervelt.

Rachel Westervelt is a nursing director at CoxHealth and said she’s happy they had plans ready when the coronavirus hit the Ozarks.

She said they’ve been hiring nurses, having traveling nurses join their team and have had existing nurses step up to help.

“They took on learning a lot of new things. A lot of change and they stepped up to the plate every single day and showed up for our patients and our community," said Westervelt.

As of right now, the hospital’s COVID-19 ward has not reached capacity because the number changes daily with patients moving in and out.

“We want to meet the need of our community. We want to have COVID-19 beds when they’re needed," said Westervelt.

Westervelt said it takes around 40 nurses to care for all of their COVID-19 patients daily and they’re hiring.

“We will safely staff the hospital with the nursing staff we have. As we get more we will open up additional capacity.”

On Thursday, CEO Steve Edwards tweeted that they have 91 COVID-19 patients and to show staff understanding and patience as they deal with the surge.

“It is very rewarding to feel needed and your profession is needed right now. And that everyone is relying on nurses and health care professionals to get us through this phase," said Westervelt.

Mercy Springfield Hospital is also hiring. A spokesperson from the hospital says they had 60 patients with COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

