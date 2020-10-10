Advertisement

Springfield hospitals continue hiring as COVID-19 cases rise

Frontline workers in our local hospitals have been keeping busy. Both CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital report a big increase in Coronavirus patients.
Frontline workers in our local hospitals have been keeping busy. Both CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital report a big increase in Coronavirus patients.(KY3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Frontline workers in our local hospitals have been staying busy. Both CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital report a big increase in coronavirus patients.

“Eight, ten months we thought we were busy. We were laughing at our previous self. We didn’t know what busy was," said CoxHealth nursing director, Rachel Westervelt.

Rachel Westervelt is a nursing director at CoxHealth and said she’s happy they had plans ready when the coronavirus hit the Ozarks.

She said they’ve been hiring nurses, having traveling nurses join their team and have had existing nurses step up to help.

“They took on learning a lot of new things. A lot of change and they stepped up to the plate every single day and showed up for our patients and our community," said Westervelt.

As of right now, the hospital’s COVID-19 ward has not reached capacity because the number changes daily with patients moving in and out.

“We want to meet the need of our community. We want to have COVID-19 beds when they’re needed," said Westervelt.

Westervelt said it takes around 40 nurses to care for all of their COVID-19 patients daily and they’re hiring.

“We will safely staff the hospital with the nursing staff we have. As we get more we will open up additional capacity.”

On Thursday, CEO Steve Edwards tweeted that they have 91 COVID-19 patients and to show staff understanding and patience as they deal with the surge.

“It is very rewarding to feel needed and your profession is needed right now. And that everyone is relying on nurses and health care professionals to get us through this phase," said Westervelt.

Mercy Springfield Hospital is also hiring. A spokesperson from the hospital says they had 60 patients with COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

St. Louis Blues, defenseman Torey Krug agree to seven-year deal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The St. Louis Blues have agreed to a seven-year deal with defenseman Torey Krug on the first day of NHL free agency.

Local

Strafford minister charged with inappropriate sexual behavior with minor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
A former student minister at First Baptist Church in Strafford has been charged with seven felony counts of inappropriate sexual behavior with a minor.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mostly Dry Mild Weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Long-range pattern still dry

Coronavirus

Arkansas COVID-19 hospitalizations again rise to new high

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas because of COVID-19 continued climbing to a new high on Friday and the state reported 27 new deaths from the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Group of parents want federal lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools to continue, despite schools possibly reopening fully

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A group of parents who filed a lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools for limiting in-person classes say they their fight will continue, no matter the next step from the district.

News

Group of parents want federal lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools to continue

Updated: 3 hours ago
KY3 News at 6

Local

Missouri’s COVID-19 response in spotlight at governor forum

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parson and Democratic candidate Nicole Galloway, along with Libertarian candidate Rik Combs and Green Party candidate Jerome Bauer, spoke at the forum in Columbia hosted by the Missouri Press Association and KOMU-TV.

News

Missouri’s COVID-19 response in spotlight at governor forum

Updated: 3 hours ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

News

Former student minister charged with sexual crimes

Updated: 4 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Local

Lane closure on Country Boulevard in Branson due to octopus in-the-making

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
We deal with road construction quite a lot. Most of the time it deals with upgrades or maintenance. KY3 is letting you know about a lane closure in Branson for a very unusual reason, and that unusual reason is for the construction of a very large octopus.