Springfield man, a former teacher, pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of student in China

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield, Missouri, man, who formerly worked as a teacher in China, has pleaded guilty in federal court to sexually exploiting one of his former students.

Curtis J. Baldwin, 47, pleaded guilty on Monday, Oct. 5, to one count of the sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Baldwin attempted to blackmail the student into sending him pornographic images.

Baldwin worked as an English language teacher in China for EF Education First, but left his employment at EF Education First China School on Nov. 20, 2019.

After he returned to Springfield, he contacted a 12-year-old former student via the WeChat application. Baldwin told the student he had video footage that showed her engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and threatened to post the video on the internet unless she sent him images and a video of herself engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The victim’s father saw the WeChat messages and contacted EF Education First China School authorities, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at Baldwin’s home on March 10. Investigators seized multiple items, including Baldwin’s Apple MacBook Pro, which contained files of child pornography, including multiple videos of minor Chinese females engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Under federal statutes, Baldwin is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, up a sentence of 50 years in federal prison without parole.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the FBI and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crime Task Force.

