Springfield man dies in motorcycle crash in Barry County

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died from injuries after a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in Barry County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified Christopher Johnston, 41, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified.

Investigators say the driver failed to negotiate a turn, went off the road and hit a tree. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday a few miles north of Shell Knob.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 93 fatalities crashes this year in the Troop D region, which covers most of southwest Missouri.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

