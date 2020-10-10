St. Louis Blues, defenseman Torey Krug agree to seven-year deal

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - The St. Louis Blues have agreed to a seven-year deal with defenseman Torey Krug on the first day of NHL free agency.

Krug had spent his entire nine-year career with the Boston Bruins and had at least 40 points in seven of the last eight seasons. He was a key member of the Bruins team that faced the Blues in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs two seasons ago.

In 523 NHL games, Krug has 337 points (67 goals and 270 assists.) Last season, in a pandemic-shortened campaign, he finished with nine goals and 40 assists for 49 points in 61 games.

The deal possibly marks the end of an era for Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo, who became an unrestricted free agent earlier Friday after spending 12 seasons in St. Louis.

The Blues agree to terms with defenseman Torey Krug on a 7-year contract worth $45.5 million dollars.



