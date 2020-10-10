Advertisement

St. Louis Blues, defenseman Torey Krug agree to seven-year deal

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, Boston Bruins' Torey Krug is shown during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, in Boston. The NHL is embarking on a free agent period like never before in hockey history. Defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Torey Krug and winger Taylor Hall headline a talented free agent class. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, FIle)
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, Boston Bruins' Torey Krug is shown during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, in Boston. The NHL is embarking on a free agent period like never before in hockey history. Defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Torey Krug and winger Taylor Hall headline a talented free agent class. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, FIle)(Winslow Townson | AP)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - The St. Louis Blues have agreed to a seven-year deal with defenseman Torey Krug on the first day of NHL free agency.

Krug had spent his entire nine-year career with the Boston Bruins and had at least 40 points in seven of the last eight seasons. He was a key member of the Bruins team that faced the Blues in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs two seasons ago.

In 523 NHL games, Krug has 337 points (67 goals and 270 assists.) Last season, in a pandemic-shortened campaign, he finished with nine goals and 40 assists for 49 points in 61 games.

The deal possibly marks the end of an era for Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo, who became an unrestricted free agent earlier Friday after spending 12 seasons in St. Louis.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Check out the Ozarks Sports Zone scoreboard for Week 7

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Week 7 of the high school football season features several matchups of top teams in the Ozarks.

Sports

No. 13 Auburn tries to rebound against Arkansas

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas and No. 13 Auburn have flipped the script somewhat.

Sports

Storm sends No. 17 LSU to Mizzou to face new starting QB

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz has decided after losses in his first two games to insert freshman Connor Bazelak as starting quarterback in place of TCU transfer Shawn Robinson.

Sports

Bowyer to retire and move to Fox NASCAR coverage in 2021

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Bowyer, in his 15th full season, heads into Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway facing elimination from the playoffs.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs welcome back Bashaud Breeland from 4-game suspension

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs began the season eagerly awaiting the return of Bashaud Breeland, the veteran cornerback so instrumental in slowing down the San Francisco 49ers and helping Kansas City win its first Super Bowl in 50 years in February.

Sports

Chiefs aim to continue mastery of Raiders at Arrowhead

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs have won seven straight against the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sports

Chiefs in tough spot amid COVID-19 positives on other teams

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The NFL and its players' association already have been in contact with the Chiefs, and daily testing continues for players, coaches and staff members.

Sports

Hurricane forces move of LSU-Missouri game out of Louisiana

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The conference is monitoring the hurricane’s path and communicating with schools about its potential impact on other sports.

Sports

Patriots cancel practice amid reports of new positive test

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Sports Illustrated reported that reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Sports

Chiefs lean on D to beat Pats in COVID-19-delayed game

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The matchup between the Patriots and the Super Bowl champs was supposed to be Sunday, but it was put on pause when New England confirmed a player later revealed to be Newton tested positive for COVID-19. Later on Saturday, it same out that Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also had tested positive, forcing the NFL to postpone the game.