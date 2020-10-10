Wanted fugitive from Arkansas arrested after standoff in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A wanted fugitive from Arkansas was arrested Friday following a standoff in Douglas County.

Marcelino Sauseda, 41, was wanted on multiple warrants including a Nationwide Arkansas P&P warrant for manufacturing a controlled substance, robbery, burglary and theft, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the Twin Bridges area after a tip, then were later involved in a standoff with Sauseda. The sheriff’s office says a search warrant is currently being served in the home following the arrest.

Sauseda has known gang affiliation to the MS 13 and AR 13 gangs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several deputies worked more than 24 hours straight on the case prior to the arrest.

