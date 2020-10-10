Advertisement

WonderWorks Branson offering free admission for essential workers through Nov. 20

WonderWorks Branson.
WonderWorks Branson.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - WonderWorks Branson is offering free admission to essential workers through Nov. 20.

WonderWorks made the announcement earlier this week, adding that essential workers could also bring up to three guests for a discounted admission rate of $15.

“You have been so busy serving your communities,” explains Brenda Dent, general manager at WonderWorks Branson. “We feel it is our turn to pay it forward and welcome you as our guest to explore and let your mind play and have some fun!”

Essential workers can fill out this online form, then present a form of work identification or a paycheck stub to take advantage of the promotion.

“We look forward to seeing a lot of essential workers visit during this time,” added Dent. “We want them to know how important they are to the community, but they also need to have some fun, which is what we will help them with.”

This special is offered for a variety of essential workers, including:

  • Healthcare Workers
  • First Responders
  • Certified Teachers & School Support Staff
  • Electricians
  • Plumbers
  • Grocery Store & Pharmacy Employees
  • Mechanics
  • Delivery Drivers
  • Pool Service Professionals
  • Taney and Stone County County Government Workers
  • Gas Station Attendants

WonderWorks is a science focused, indoor amusement park with more than 100 hands-on and interactive exhibits that serve an educational purpose to challenge the mind and spark the imagination. For more information, CLICK HERE.

