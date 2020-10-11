A closer look at the medical marijuana manufacturer in Carrollton, Mo.

CARROLLTON, Mo. (KY3) - Medical marijuana could soon be hitting store shelves in Missouri. One warehouse in Carrollton, Missouri has been in the works for two years.

C4, short for Carroll County Cannabis Co., expects its first harvest of medical marijuana this week, putting legal retail pot sales ever closer to patients for the first time in Missouri history.

The medical marijuana cultivation warehouse is full of 12,000 marijuana plants. The work that goes on there consumes more energy than the entire town, which is just less than 4,000 people.

Employees have been busy transferring plants into larger pots, where they’ll finish out the rest of their cycle. One server expects a new harvest every 12 days, and every plant is tagged and tracked.

When the plants are finished, they’ll be shipped to a testing lab in Kansas City. Scientists will check the marijuana for potency, pesticides and dangerous bacteria.

“We’ll definitely have our challenges once we are in full swing," says Josh Kollmeyer, laboratory director and owner, Green Precision Analytics. "We’ve set ourselves up for quite a bit of throughout here, being able to do 40-50 samples a day in the beginning.”

The facilities hope to be in nine or 10 dispensaries in the next month or so. Medical marijuana could be up for sale in the Kansas City area in the next two weeks.

