A gift of independence for injured Springfield Officer Mark Priebe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A carnival of a different kind was held in Nixa Saturday.

Dozens of people showed off their strength to raise money for Springfield Officer Mark Priebe.

He was severely injured while on duty in June when he was purposely hit by a driver at headquarters.

Priebe was surprised with a gift that really made an impact.

“It’s hard to describe in words, really, the support and the love, the people we don’t know that come out to be a part of it and help out,” said Priebe.

Strongmen and strong women of all sizes flexed their muscles at Lift Barbell Club.

“It’s nice to see everybody come together as a group to support one of our officers who was injured. I think it really shows the commitment and dedication of the people who lift and kind of do the things that we do. It shows their level of caring,” said event organizer, Jason Marcum.

But it was a special delivery, all the way from San Diego California, that was the biggest surprise for the injured officer.

“This is not something I was expecting or even had a thought about."”I tried it out at Craig in Colorado and I thought how great would it be to have something like that. I didn’t know it would happen so quick," said Priebe.

“I was sitting in front of the television and unfortunately I heard the bad news, what happened to Mark. My blood just started boiling,” said Anthony Netto.

The founder of the Stand Up and Play Foundation Founder says he’s worked to improve the Paramobile vehicle. It offers wheel-chair users more independence.

Netto said, “I know how this piece of equipment has saved my life and many others. We were just very proud and honored to be able to take on that challenge.”

Netto confirms that $30,000 piece of equipment was paid for by money left over from another fundraiser.

\“The fact that I can get upright and stand for my health, number one, is a great thing. It will help with my health and my bone density, just getting off of my backside,” explained Priebe. “I can get around and do stuff, if it’s golfing or shooting or whatever we’re going to do this will allow me, if I need to be upright I can do it. Just another opportunity to work on getting better and improving my health now that I don’t have the use of my legs. It’s going to be a huge benefit. It’s a great tool all the way around.

Stand up and Play Foundation is just a very simple group of veterans and first responders that need help and we do without the red tape. United we stand is not just our saying it’s actually, you do it,” said Netto.

Priebe said, “I think that’s what gets us more emotional, with everything that’s happened since June, is just the outpouring of support.”

He says he’s still going through physical therapy, trying to keep up his strength and getting settled with local doctors after spending months at a facility in Colorado.

