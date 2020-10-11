Burrell Behavioral Health warns of how unemployment can impact mental health

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Saturday is World Mental Health Day, and unemployment can be a major factor in mental health struggles.

“We have noticed an increase in the number of people who seem to be exhibiting anxiety or distress over their situation," Katherine Trombetta with the Missouri Job Center says. "There’s a lot of things that drive that fear. The first being unemployment and the financial situation that brings.”

The job center here in Springfield doesn’t offer in house mental health resources, but makes referrals when needed.

Burrell Behavioral Health says more people have been seeking help during the pandemic with calls to their crisis line increasing from 50 a month to almost 300 a month. Burrell’s president C.J. Davis says not everyone that’s struggling has a mental illness.

“There are variables that impact suicide, such as hopelessness, isolation, and interpersonal loss that are not necessarily related to a mental health condition," Davis says.

Davis says one out of every three people who die by suicide are unemployed and as unemployment goes up by 1%, the suicide rate goes up 0.78%.

Every time the suicide rate goes up by 1%, Davis says 4,800 people die by suicide.

“We want them and you to be here today and be here every other day," Davis says.

The job center says they try to help alleviate some of the job seekers concerns by signing them up for Missouri job updates.

“It is okay for people to be feeling that things aren’t okay," Trombetta says. "It is okay for them to be stressed and anxious during this time, but the important thing is to acknowledge that.”

If you’re struggling, Davis says to focus on hope and healing right now.

“It only takes one person to save a life," Davis says. "Just one person. Be the one.”

Greene County’s suicide right is higher than Missouri’s, while Missouri’s rate is higher than the rest of the country.

