COVID casualty: Springfield restaurant closes doors amid pandemic

One location to close due to pandemic.
One location to close due to pandemic.(KY3)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another local business has taken a hit from the COVID-19 crisis. One of the two Great American Taco locations in Springfield is closing its doors.

Customers arrived this weekend to find a note on the front door that says the pandemic has made it not only challenging, but seemingly impossible to keep both locations staffed.

The location on west Republic Road is closing, but the Great American Taco on East Battlefield will remain open for now.

