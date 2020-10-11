Advertisement

Missouri DHSS: Database error leads to incorrect reporting of COVID-19 cases Saturday

(KSPR)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri COVID-19 dashboard showed a jump of more than 5,000 cases on Saturday, but state health leaders say that increase was reported incorrectly due to a database error.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services a database extract error on Oct. 10 resulted in an incorrect inflation of the number of reported cases going back over several days, suggesting that 5,020 new cases had been added in 24 hours.

“When this issue was initially raised Saturday morning, the dashboard team began working through the data to identify the problem and are working through the weekend to correct the underlying issue,” said Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS Director. “Missourians should feel confident that we appreciate their feedback and continue to adapt our processes to ensure effective and accountable reporting to our citizens.”

DHSS team members have examined the system issue and are working urgently to resolve it.

Missouri launched a new version of the Show Me Strong COVID-19 Public Health Dashboard on Sept. 28 to integrate pandemic response data across public health, economic, employment, and social impact indicators.

The dashboard still shows 144,230 cases and 2,422 deaths, the same numbers reported Saturday.

According to Missouri DHSS, all new cases have still been, and will continue to be, reported accurately and in a timely fashion to local public health agencies for case investigation.

RELATED: Track COVID-19 cases in Missouri, Arkansas and around the Ozarks

