MoDOT: Statewide speed limit enforcement campaign kicks off this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Despite a decrease in traffic throughout the pandemic, authorities say speed-related crashes have gone up this year.

In an effort to change that, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), along with The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, is out with a statewide campaign to remind drivers to slow down.

The campaign will run Oct. 10-18, where law enforcement will be actively enforcing speed limit laws, while educating drivers of the increased risks associated with higher speeds.

Cindy Dunnaway, MoDOT District Traffic Engineer, said people are speeding and it continues to be a large contributing factor in many fatal crashes on Missouri highways. She explained that last year, alone, almost a third of fatalities on the roads were speed-related. That number continues to grow, despite the decrease in traffic throughout this pandemic.

Dunnaway said, speeding to save a few extra minutes is not worth risking your life or others' on the roads.

“Slowing your speed down toward that speed limit will help you get to where you need to go, get where you need to go safely, and ultimately save you time in the long run and avoid those crashes.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or greater is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality than a crash on a road with a speed limit of 45 or 50 mph. It is nearly five times as likely as a crash on a road with a speed limit of 40 mph or below.

In news release, MoDOT stated that “In Missouri specifically, speed contributed to nearly 32% of the state’s 881 roadway fatalities in 2019 continuing an alarming trend related to speed over the last five years.”

It continued to affirm that "speeding is defined as driving in excess of the posted speed limit, but driving too fast for conditions can also have dangerous consequences including:

Reducing a driver’s ability to negotiate curves or maneuver around obstacles in the roadway.

Providing drivers less time to react to adverse conditions.

Extending the distance traveled before a vehicle can stop.

Increasing the distance a vehicle travels once the driver reacts to a hazard.

Increasing the amount of force involved in a collision."

Dunnaway emphasized that everyone is responsible for their vehicle’s speed. She said you can get to your destination while being safe and accountable.

“Get into a platoon of vehicles around you that are driving a safe speed or near that speed limit, and that’s going to help keep you safe on the roadways. Also, avoid those aggressive and speeding drivers. If they have to make some type of maneuver, you want to be ready for that.”

Other ways to ensure you’re going the seep limit it to set your cruise control to an appropriate speed and check your speedometer when driving. Also, give yourself extra time, so you don’t feel like you have to rush and speed.

Change your speed, change the ending. And, of course, always buckle up and put your phone down. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.