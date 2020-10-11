Advertisement

Neighbors help passengers in Stone County plane crash

A group of neighbors camevtogether this afternoon when a plane crashed in their community.
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A group of neighbors vacationing near the old Sleepy Hollow Resort spent their Saturday afternoon painting a community shed.

Chris Wiehe said, they heard a plane flying above them around 1:30 p.m. He said they’re used to planes flying over their lake house because they’re close to Kimberling Airport.

But something seemed unusual.

“You can hear the engine, see the tow bar. They were way too low," said Chris Wiehe.

Next door, Mark Hill was sitting on his patio with his wife, when he too noticed something unusual with the plane.

“Clipped that tree. Put debris on top of our awning. Took out more trees," said Mark Hill.

A plane crashed the crashed and instantly went up in flames. Neighbors were among the first to respond to the fiery crash.

“We got garden hoses and started hosing it down," said Sean Johnson.

Wiehe said he kept his garden hose inside the plane.

“I just put water inside the window as best as possible," said Wiehe.

They said the pilot was able to kick his door and get out, but they had to pull the passenger out.

“The flames were intense, but we knew we had to get them out of there," said Johnson.

While they waited for emergency personnel to arrive, the group of neighbors comforted them.

“She was very worried about her husband who couldn’t get up from the ground in that point of time. All she was trying to do was console him and you could tell she was hurt extremely bad," said Wiehe.

For the neighbors, this crash showed them how precious life is.

“My grandson was asleep 80 feet away where the plane crashed," said Hill

They’re all relieved the passengers made it out alive.

“It was a miracle to have the first aid that was rendered. My family was safe. The pilot and his wife survived. This could of been a story with a completely different ending,” said Hill.

Wiehe said the passengers looked like they were in their 70′s. They were transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Multiple agencies reported to scene, but Missouri Highway Patrol says they’re investigating before the Federal Aviation Administration takes over.

